Vijayawada Railway Division celebrates tribal legacy

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the fortnight-long observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas from November 1 to 15, the Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway hosted a special commemorative programme at the Railway Auditorium in Vijayawada on Tuesday to celebrate the legacy, valour, and contributions of India’s tribal communities.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) PE Edwin emphasised the importance of remembering tribal freedom fighters, particularly Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and drawing inspiration from their patriotism and dedication to community welfare. He underscored the necessity of preserving heritage and acknowledging the role of tribal populations in nation-building.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Prem Kumar Lakhavath noted that the observance serves as a platform to raise awareness about various welfare initiatives aimed at the empowerment and socio-economic development of tribal communities.