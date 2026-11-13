1,500 autorickshaws stripped of rear covers as part of safety drive in Andhra's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: With a focus on strengthening women’s safety and ensuring public safety, in a first of its kind, the NTR police commissionerate has launched a special enforcement drive against autorickshaws fitted with closed covers at the rear.

As part of the initiative, traffic police have so far removed unauthorised closed covers from around 1,500 autorickshaws operating within the commissionerate limits.

Speaking to TNIE, the NTR district commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu said the drive is aimed at making autorickshaw travel safer, particularly for women, children and other vulnerable passengers, while also preventing road accidents and addressing potential security concerns.

Police officials believe that completely covered passenger compartments can restrict visibility from outside, making it difficult for others to notice suspicious activities or respond quickly when passengers face an emergency. “The initiative also seeks to ensure that passengers can easily identify the vehicle and seek assistance whenever necessary. As part of this measure, autorickshaw drivers have been instructed to prominently display the vehicle registration number and emergency helpline number 112 behind the driver’s seat,” he explained.

Traffic police have issued a series of safety guidelines to autorickshaw drivers and warned against violations. Drivers have been directed not to install closed covers at the rear, carry passengers beyond the permitted seating capacity, use mobile phones while driving or operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol.