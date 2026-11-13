1,500 autorickshaws stripped of rear covers as part of safety drive in Andhra's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: With a focus on strengthening women’s safety and ensuring public safety, in a first of its kind, the NTR police commissionerate has launched a special enforcement drive against autorickshaws fitted with closed covers at the rear.
As part of the initiative, traffic police have so far removed unauthorised closed covers from around 1,500 autorickshaws operating within the commissionerate limits.
Speaking to TNIE, the NTR district commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu said the drive is aimed at making autorickshaw travel safer, particularly for women, children and other vulnerable passengers, while also preventing road accidents and addressing potential security concerns.
Police officials believe that completely covered passenger compartments can restrict visibility from outside, making it difficult for others to notice suspicious activities or respond quickly when passengers face an emergency. “The initiative also seeks to ensure that passengers can easily identify the vehicle and seek assistance whenever necessary. As part of this measure, autorickshaw drivers have been instructed to prominently display the vehicle registration number and emergency helpline number 112 behind the driver’s seat,” he explained.
Traffic police have issued a series of safety guidelines to autorickshaw drivers and warned against violations. Drivers have been directed not to install closed covers at the rear, carry passengers beyond the permitted seating capacity, use mobile phones while driving or operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol.
They have also been instructed to carry all mandatory vehicle documents, including the registration certificate (RC), driving licence, fitness certificate and insurance papers. Special precautions must be taken while transporting schoolchildren, with drivers directed to ensure that children are not overcrowded and are safely picked up and dropped off.
Rajashekhara Babu further explained that traffic police teams are conducting inspections at various locations across Vijayawada as part of the campaign. The enforcement drive is also intended to create awareness among drivers about their responsibility towards passenger safety and adherence to road regulations.
Police have warned that violations of traffic rules would invite penalties and other legal action, including vehicle seizure in cases warranting such action.
“The campaign is expected to continue as part of broader efforts to make public transportation safer and strengthen security for commuters across Vijayawada,” the CP added.