Cyber frauds swindle Rs 15 crore in NTR

VIJAYAWADA: Cybercrime incidents are on the rise in NTR district, particularly Vijayawada, with fraudsters using increasingly sophisticated methods, including digital arrest scams, investment schemes and mutual fund (MF) frauds.
Police received more than 10 cybercrime complaints in the district in the past week alone and have intensified investigations to trace the money and identify the accused.
In accordance with SC guidelines, Cybercrime police have registered 50 cybercrime cases of all cheating patterns reported in recent times and those were pending. The officials claimed that victims lost more than Rs 15 crore to cyber fraudsters in various incidents. Cybercrime police have registered cases and frozen bank accounts suspected of being used to route stolen money. They are also coordinating with banks and other agencies to trace transactions and identify the beneficiaries.
“Fraudsters are impersonating police officers, government officials and financial experts to create fear or lure victims with promises of high returns. People should remain alert and verify such claims before transferring money,” said Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu.
In recent digital arrest scam, fraudsters allegedly cheated a retired headmaster from Vijayawada of Rs 32 lakh. Posing as police officials, they contacted him over the phone and threatened to arrest him, claiming that he was involved in criminal activities.
Under pressure and fear, the victim transferred the money to a bank account in Ballari. He later lodged a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and Bhavanipuram police.
In another major case, cybercriminals allegedly cheated a retired engineer of Rs 10.25 crore. They threatened him with allegations that his bank transactions were linked to hawala operations and that money had been routed to terrorists.
The victim lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police on September 29. Police recently arrested five suspects in Delhi in connection with the case. Considering the scale and interstate ramifications of the fraud, the Vijayawada Police Commissioner has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.
Officials flagged rising investment frauds, with fraudsters using social media, messaging apps and fake trading platforms to lure victims with promises of high returns.
“In several cases, the money is transferred through multiple bank accounts within a short time. Our teams are working with banks and other agencies to identify the accounts used by fraudsters and prevent further withdrawals. Immediate reporting of cyber fraud is key to blocking transactions and improving the chances of recovering the money,” the CP added.