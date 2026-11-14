Vijayawada woman dupes job aspirants of Rs 7 crore, arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district police have arrested a woman, Dharani Krishna, for allegedly cheating unemployed youth of nearly Rs 7 crore by promising them government jobs in the Endowments and Police departments using the names of JSP leaders. Police have taken three other accused into custody in connection with the case.

Dharani Krishna, a native of Vijayawada, worked with Kairen Consultancy Services in Mangalagiri. She allegedly introduced Kalyanam Siva Srinivasa Rao, chairman of the Police Housing Corporation and JSP Programme Committee, as her uncle and claimed that she could secure government jobs through him.

She allegedly collected money from 16 people in Eluru district and 20 others in Tanuku, assuring them that her uncle would guarantee their appointments. To make her claims appear genuine, she created a fake WhatsApp account using Siva Srinivasa Rao’s photograph and fabricated calls.

The accused allegedly issued fake appointment letters bearing government emblems and officials’ seals. She misused the name of Kairen Consultancy Services and its CEO, Kota Rukmini, by creating forged bills showing refunds of Rs 10 lakh each to four victims.

The fraud came to light on November 5 when Eluru resident Tarun alerted Srinivasa Rao, who examined the documents and informed the consultancy’s CEO. Following a November 9 show-cause notice, Dharani allegedly admitted her involvement, claiming she acted as an intermediary at Nimmakayala Peddiraju’s instigation. The company terminated her services. Srinivasa Rao and CEO Kota Rukmini lodged separate complaints.