Woman found dead in Vijayawada lodge; man held

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old woman, Yernamma, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lodge at Suryaraopet in Vijayawada on Friday. Police suspect murder and have taken a 27-year-old man, Ramu, into custody in the case.

According to police, Yernamma and Ramu became acquainted while working at a cloth retail shop. The two reportedly checked into a lodge opposite the Vijayawada bus station on November 11. Ramu allegedly left the lodge after some time, while Yernamma stayed behind. On November 12, Yernamma’s husband lodged a police complaint after she failed to return home. Police examined CCTV footage and traced her movements to the lodge.

During the investigation, police found her body inside the lodge room.

Woman jumps from hill

A 25-year-old woman, Bala Anjamma, from Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district, allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off Indrakeeladri Hill near the small Rajagopuram of the Durga temple on Friday. She fell into garbage dump and escaped with minor injuries. Police rushed her to a hospital and informed her family members.