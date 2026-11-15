Digital arrest: Tadepalli elderly couple loses Rs 2 crore

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly couple from Tadepalli in Guntur district allegedly lost Rs 2.01 crore to cybercriminals in a digital arrest scam.

The fraudsters reportedly threatened the couple over phone calls, claiming that a criminal case had been registered against them in Bengaluru.

The cybercriminals allegedly posed as law enforcement officials and intimidated the couple by warning them of serious legal consequences. They claimed that the couple’s involvement in a criminal case had come to light and subjected them to prolonged phone conversations, creating fear and panic.

Believing the threats to be genuine, the elderly couple reportedly transferred Rs 2.01 crore to bank accounts specified by the fraudsters. The victims later realised that they had been cheated and approached the police.

Guntur district cybercrime officials are investigating the incident and efforts are being made to trace the fraudsters and identify the bank accounts used to siphon off the money.