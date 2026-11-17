VIJAYAWADA: The Medical and Health Department has secured the top rank statewide in organising the BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week, leading all participating government departments in public outreach and programme execution.

Conducted from November 1 to 7 to promote healthy lifestyles, environmental conservation, and resource efficiency among the public, the statewide initiative witnessed a total of 96,891 events organized across 21 government departments, drawing 19,52,137 participants.

According to Health Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu, the Health Department alone spearheaded 50,080 events—accounting for 32.02% of all statewide activities—and engaged 6,28,151 participants.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav congratulated the department officials and medical staff for achieving the milestone.

State Project Manager of the National Health Mission and BRICS State Nodal Officer, J Vijayalakshmi, noted that the department secured the first position in uploading event data onto the national LIFE portal.

The campaigns focused on seven core themes: saving electricity, conserving water, adopting sustainable food systems, reducing waste, cultivating healthy lifestyles, minimising electronic waste, and eliminating single-use plastics.