VIJAYAWADA: Nominations for the second phase of panchayat elections in NTR district will be accepted from November 18 to 20, with polling scheduled for November 29, District Collector G Lakshmisha said on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said officials would scrutinise nominations on November 21, while polling, counting and declaration of results would take place on November 29.

The second phase will cover seven mandals in Nandigama revenue division, comprising 138 gram panchayats, 1,432 wards and 1,468 polling stations. The Collector said officials had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Giving the mandal-wise details, he said Nandigama mandal has 23 gram panchayats with 228 wards, Chandarlapadu 18 panchayats with 194 wards, Jaggayyapeta 19 panchayats with 212 wards, Penuganchiprolu 15 panchayats with 162 wards, Vatsavai 25 panchayats with 246 wards, Kanchikacherla 16 panchayats with 178 wards, and Veerulapadu 22 panchayats with 212 wards.

Lakshmisha said officials were monitoring the nomination process and taking steps to enforce the election code of conduct strictly. He added that authorities had put in place measures to ensure transparent, impartial and peaceful polling and prevent untoward incidents. People can contact the Command Control Centre on 9154970454 to clarify their doubts, he said.