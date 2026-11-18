VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in-charge Commissioner A Ravindra Rao on Tuesday directed officials to conduct extensive surprise inspections at hotels, restaurants, chicken and mutton shops, and slaughterhouses across the city to safeguard public health.

He issued the directions at a review meeting with officials at the corporation head office on Tuesday evening.

The Commissioner said inspections should focus on food quality, storage practices, hygiene and drinking water quality. He directed officials to ensure that contaminated food and water do not reach the public and that people receive safe and hygienic food.

If officials detect food adulteration or contaminated water during inspections, they should alert the Food Safety officers and take appropriate action in coordination with them.

He also ordered officials to curb the use of single-use plastic completely in hotels and restaurants. They should strictly monitor curry points to ensure that vendors do not sell curries in plastic covers below 120 microns in thickness. He asked officials to educate traders on using eco-friendly packaging materials as alternatives to plastic.

The Commissioner warned that officials should take strict action under the rules against establishments using banned single-use plastic and should not hesitate to cancel trade licences, if necessary.