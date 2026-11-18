VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has constituted a district-level special cell to strictly enforce the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, across the district, with a focus on environmental protection and public health.

The cell was formed in compliance with Supreme Court orders. A 20-member committee will monitor implementation, coordinate between departments and ensure enforcement.

The Collector will head the committee, with the Joint Collector as vice-chairperson and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner as member-convener. Its members include the District Superintendent of Police, District Forest Officer, AP Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer, Electricity Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering officer, District Panchayat Officer, Rural Water Supply Executive Engineer, District Medical and Health Officer, DIC General Manager, District Transport Officer, District GST Officer, District Education Officer, District Intermediate Education Officer, Higher Education Coordinator, DRDA and MEPMA Project Directors, and other Municipal Commissioners.

The cell will monitor door-to-door segregation of wet and dry waste in all urban and rural local bodies, scientific waste treatment and disposal, and special inspections of bulk waste generators, including hotels, function halls, malls, industries and large commercial establishments. It will also prevent illegal dumping and burning of waste in forest areas, hills, water bodies and open spaces.

The committee will identify garbage accumulation points and ensure their removal.

It will expedite biomining at old dumping yards and ensure that waste is transported only in authorised, fully covered vehicles. Violators will face fines, vehicle seizure and recommendations for closure of establishments.

Authorities may also disconnect water and power supplies, where necessary, and register criminal cases under environmental laws against repeat offenders.

The cell will meet at least once a month and submit reports to the government every fortnight and every month.