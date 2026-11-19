VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man drowned while taking a bath in the sea at Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sheikh Vali, a resident of Pedakakani in Guntur district.

According to police, Vali had visited the popular beach along with a group of 15 people from his locality as part of a recreational trip. During their visit, he went into the sea for a bath but reportedly ventured into a deeper area. He was caught in the strong currents and swept away by the waves before he could return to the shore.

The incident caused concern among members of the group.

Following the incident, the Bapatla rural police registered a case and took up an investigation. Further details about the circumstances leading to the drowning are being ascertained.