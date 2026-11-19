VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) showcased its clean-tech initiatives, including solar-powered micro cold storage units deployed in AP, at the 45th India International Trade Fair 2026 in New Delhi.

The programme aims to reduce post-harvest losses among small and marginal farmers. Pilot units have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Odisha.

Managed by Farmer Producer Organisations, the units combine solar power, thermal energy storage and IoT-based monitoring, enabling farmers to preserve produce, avoid distress sales during peak harvest seasons and secure better prices.