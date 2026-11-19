VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday accused YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of spreading misinformation over the release of fee reimbursement funds.

He said the coalition government released Rs 3,000 crore towards pending dues for the 2024-25 academic year. Responding to Jagan’s allegations on X, Lokesh said the quarter of release and academic year for which payments were made were different, accusing him of confusing financial and academic years.

He said the government was releasing Rs 200-300 crore every month, and clearing arrears.

Lokesh alleged that the previous YSRCP government had delayed payments, forcing parents to pay fees. He urged Jagan Mohan Reddy not to politicise students’ futures.