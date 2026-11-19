VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Public Health Department has intensified inspections of hotels and restaurants across the city to enforce hygiene and food safety standards, issuing notices to several establishments for violations on Wednesday.

The inspections, conducted on the directions of VMC In-charge Commissioner A Ravindra Rao, covered Gunadala, One Town, Urmila Nagar and other areas. Officials inspected Star Hotel in One Town, Asif Chicken Centre in Urmila Nagar and Subhani Hotel in Gunadala, among other establishments.

During the inspections, officials found mould on walls and other surfaces, unhygienic premises, poorly maintained toilets and the use of water that did not meet quality standards. They also found food preparation and other business activities taking place in unhygienic surroundings, posing potential risks to public health.

The Public Health Department issued notices to the managements concerned and directed them to rectify the deficiencies within the stipulated deadline. Hotel operators were instructed to comply with hygiene, public health and food safety regulations to ensure the supply of safe and quality food.

Officials warned that failure to address the violations within the prescribed time would invite further legal action, including possible cancellation of trade licences.