VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department is preparing to introduce advanced super-specialty medical services across government teaching hospitals, backed by comprehensive proposals estimated at Rs 1,011 crore.

During a four-hour high-level review meeting at the state health headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav discussed the roadmap with senior officials, including plans to roll out robotic surgeries in phases—starting with a Rs 45-crore robotic surgery centre at the Vijayawada Government Teaching Hospital, followed by King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag and Government General Hospital in Kurnool.

Briefing the Minister on the Rs 1,011-crore modernisation proposals, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Vishnuvardhan outlined plans to establish five In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centres for the first time in government hospitals at Guntur, Anantapur, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, and Tirupati at an estimated cost of Rs 17.50 crore, alongside a Rs 17-crore Centre of Excellence for rare diseases at Vijayawada Teaching Hospital.

The proposals also include setting up organ transplant centers across 11 older government teaching hospitals and the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa at a cost of Rs 163.52 crore, as well as bone marrow transplant centres at Vizag, Guntur, and Kurnool teaching hospitals for Rs 48 crore.