VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department is preparing to introduce advanced super-specialty medical services across government teaching hospitals, backed by comprehensive proposals estimated at Rs 1,011 crore.
During a four-hour high-level review meeting at the state health headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav discussed the roadmap with senior officials, including plans to roll out robotic surgeries in phases—starting with a Rs 45-crore robotic surgery centre at the Vijayawada Government Teaching Hospital, followed by King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag and Government General Hospital in Kurnool.
Briefing the Minister on the Rs 1,011-crore modernisation proposals, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Vishnuvardhan outlined plans to establish five In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centres for the first time in government hospitals at Guntur, Anantapur, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, and Tirupati at an estimated cost of Rs 17.50 crore, alongside a Rs 17-crore Centre of Excellence for rare diseases at Vijayawada Teaching Hospital.
The proposals also include setting up organ transplant centers across 11 older government teaching hospitals and the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa at a cost of Rs 163.52 crore, as well as bone marrow transplant centres at Vizag, Guntur, and Kurnool teaching hospitals for Rs 48 crore.
Other proposals include geriatric care, simulation labs, neuroradiology and ENT centres, a Rs 180-crore medical institute and Rs 65-crore ICU upgrade. Satya Kumar stated that he would discuss these proposals with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take decisions, while directing officials to assess requirements beyond 850 ventilators so there is zero compromise on patient care.
The department proposed cancer care centres in Anantapur, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Srikakulam and Ongole at Rs 100 crore each. The Minister directed officials to seek funding from the Union Department of Atomic Energy.
He ordered completion of works at 11 government medical colleges, utilisation of Rs 343 crore released by the Centre for PG seats, and assessment of CT scan, cath lab and MRI needs by hospital tier and patient load.
Officials cited Rs 2,340 crore in first-phase proposals, Rs 7,369 crore sought under SASCI and Rs 2,499.97 crore proposed for teaching hospital modernisation in 2027–28. Tribal multi-specialty hospitals will be overseen by Secondary Health, with equipment procured via NHM.