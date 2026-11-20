VIJAYAWADA: Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr R Venkata Ramana has called upon citizens to use antibiotics responsibly, noting that the State government is observing World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week from November 18 to 24 under the theme ‘One Health – One Action: Prevent Antimicrobial Resistance Now!’

Releasing awareness posters at the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare in Vijayawada on Thursday, he cautioned that the inappropriate and excessive use of antibiotics across humans, animals, and agriculture is driving microbial resistance and making infectious diseases increasingly difficult to treat.

The State Surveillance Unit (SSU) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) are conducting awareness programmes targeting healthcare professionals, students, and the general public.

Ramana advised people to take antibiotics strictly on the prescription of qualified doctors, complete the full prescribed dosage and duration, maintain hygiene, and keep vaccinations up to date.