VIJAYAWADA: A tiger travelled nearly 40 km overnight from Anneraopeta forest in Reddigudem mandal to Chimalapadu forest in NTR district, prompting forest officials to step up surveillance and alert residents of nearby villages. It crossed national highway during its movement before entering the forest.

Forest officials confirmed its presence in Chimalapadu forest by monitoring signals from a GPS tracking device fitted to the animal. They are continuously tracking its movements to determine its direction and prevent it from entering nearby villages or agricultural fields.

According to officials, the tiger left Anneraopeta forest late on Thursday night and covered approximately 40 km before reaching Chimalapadu. Its crossing of the national highway has heightened concern among residents of villages along the route.

Tiruvuru Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) A Kumar alerted residents of villages near forest areas and advised them to take precautions. He particularly cautioned farmers and agricultural labourers against entering their fields alone, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.

Forest personnel are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance through the GPS tracking system. They have urged villagers not to panic or attempt to chase, photograph or disturb the tiger, warning that such actions could put their lives at risk.