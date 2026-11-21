VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) hosted an Icelandic delegation comprising Halldóra Vífilsdóttir, Iceland Nordic Office of Architecture, CEO and Thor Sigfusson, Founder and Chairman, Iceland Ocean Cluster, on Friday.

The visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to gain first-hand insights into Amaravati’s vision, architectural framework, sustainable urban planning and the development of iconic civic infrastructure.

The delegation was welcomed at the APCRDA headquarters by Sandeep Dixit, Chief Architect, APCRDA, along with Senior Architects Prasunna and Sumitra.

Abhishek Kumar, Additional Commissioner, APCRDA, and Managing Director, AGICL, delivered a comprehensive presentation on Amaravati’s vision as the People’s Capital, highlighting its blue-green masterplan, urban planning framework, spatial organisation and technology-driven approach to city development.

The discussions covered the implementation of complex infrastructure projects, sustainable urban development and opportunities for collaboration. Rama Shankar Naik, Commissioner of Fisheries, Government of Andhra Pradesh, also participated in the interaction.

The delegation appreciated planning vision and architectural ambition of Amaravati and acknowledged the efforts being made towards developing a sustainable, well-planned and future-ready capital city.