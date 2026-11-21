VIJAYAWADA: An outsourcing employee of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri was caught allegedly indulging in irregularities in darshan ticket sales, prompting temple authorities to seize Rs 18,600 from him and lodge a complaint with One Town police seeking action.

The accused, V Chandramouli, worked as a Panchavadyam artiste on an outsourcing basis. Temple authorities had assigned him duties at the `500, `300 and `100 darshan ticket counter near Om Turning a month ago.

Temple EO VK Seena Naik noticed suspicious activity on CCTV at 5.30 pm on Thursday and ordered an inspection. Officials found Rs 18,600 with employee Chandramouli, apart from counter cash.

He reportedly admitted earning Rs 8,600 by exploiting a ticket printer defect to generate additional tickets, claiming the remaining Rs 10,000 was his.

Temple authorities deposited the seized amount into the temple account on Friday. Deputy Executive Officer BHVSN Kishore Kumar lodged a formal complaint with the Vijayawada One Town police, seeking registration of a criminal case.