VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna and NTR Zilla Parishads got new leadership on Friday, with two women elected chairpersons in the indirect elections held in the districts. BJP’s Bhogadi Ramadevi and TDP’s Kota Pullamma were elected chairpersons of the Krishna and NTR Zilla Parishads, respectively.

TDP’s Dandamudi Poojitha and BJP’s Nuthalapati Balakoteswara Rao were elected vice-chairpersons.

In Krishna district, Bhogadi Ramadevi, BJP ZPTC member from Nagayalanka mandal, was elected chairperson, while Dandamudi Poojitha, TDP ZPTC member from Kankipadu mandal, was elected vice-chairperson.

Krishna Collector DK Balaji conducted the proceedings and administered the oath to the elected representatives.

Of the 26 ZPTC members in Krishna district, 25 attended the meeting and took the oath, while Koduru ZPTC member Bolisetti Arunasri remained absent.

ZPTC member Tatineneni Pravali of Pamidimukkala proposed Ramadevi’s candidature, while Dovari Pavithra of Ghantasala seconded it.

Kagita Venkateswara Rao, ZPTC member from Machilipatnam South, proposed Poojitha’s candidature, while Varre Balaramakrishna of Gudlavalleru seconded it.

In NTR district, TDP’s Kota Pullamma, ZPTC member from Gampalagudem mandal, was unanimously elected chairperson, while BJP’s Nuthalapati Balakoteswara Rao, ZPTC member from Vijayawada Rural, was unanimously elected vice-chairperson.

NTR Collector G Lakshmisha conducted the indirect elections in the presence of local bodies’ general observer S Nagalakshmi. All 16 newly elected ZPTC members took the oath before the election proceedings began.

ZPTC member V Ram Babu of Vatsavai proposed Pullamma’s candidature, while Aparna Shakhamuri of Chandarlapadu seconded it.