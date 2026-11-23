VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna will be sworn in as the new Mayor of Vijayawada on Monday, along with 86 elected corporators of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika under the supervision of NTR District Collector and VMC Special Officer G Lakshmisha. General Observer Nagalakshmi is also expected to attend. Following the oath-taking ceremony, the newly elected corporators will elect the Deputy Mayor.

Radha Krishna secured a decisive victory in the recent civic polls, defeating former Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi of the YSRCP by 1,30,872 votes. He polled 2,65,888 votes against her 1,35,016 votes.

A former MLA from Vijayawada East, Radha Krishna entered the Assembly after winning the 2004 elections.