VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna will be sworn in as the new Mayor of Vijayawada on Monday, along with 86 elected corporators of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika under the supervision of NTR District Collector and VMC Special Officer G Lakshmisha. General Observer Nagalakshmi is also expected to attend. Following the oath-taking ceremony, the newly elected corporators will elect the Deputy Mayor.
Radha Krishna secured a decisive victory in the recent civic polls, defeating former Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi of the YSRCP by 1,30,872 votes. He polled 2,65,888 votes against her 1,35,016 votes.
A former MLA from Vijayawada East, Radha Krishna entered the Assembly after winning the 2004 elections.
After a period away from active electoral politics, he returned to the political arena and joined the JSP ahead of the civic polls.
The new council is expected to focus on key urban issues, including roads, drainage, sanitation, traffic management and civic amenities. Residents will be looking to the new leadership to deliver tangible improvements over its five-year term.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), JSP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won 76 of the corporation’s 86 divisions. The TDP secured 53 seats, JSP 19 and BJP four, while the YSRCP won eight divisions. The CPI(M) and an independent candidate won one division each.
Following ward delimitation, the corporation’s strength increased from 64 to 86 divisions. To accommodate the larger council, the VMC has expanded seating capacity in its council hall to around 110 members and upgraded the Mayor’s chamber ahead of the new council taking charge.
Around 1,200 to 1,500 people, including corporators, family members, police personnel and civic officials, are expected to attend the ceremony.