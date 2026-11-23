VIJAYAWADA: The tiger named Explorer continues to remain in the Kanumuru forest of NTR district, with Forest Department teams intensifying efforts to capture the animal.

Officials said the tiger has stayed within the same area since Sunday and is being closely monitored through a tracking device. Special teams have been deployed to track its movements and carry out the capture operation safely.

Authorities have alerted residents of villages surrounding the forest and advised them to remain vigilant. People have been cautioned against entering forest areas and urged to follow official instructions.

Revenue officials also appealed to the public not to believe rumours on social media claiming the tiger had already been captured. They clarified that the information was false and that the operation remains underway.

Officials said continuous monitoring through the tracking device was helping teams assess the tiger’s location, while precautionary measures have been strengthened in nearby villages to prevent any untoward incidents. The public has been urged to rely only on official updates.