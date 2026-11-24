VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) on Monday released the provisional list of successful candidates for the Postgraduate (PG) Medical Degree and Diploma examinations held in September 2026.

Candidates can access their results on [http://results.uhsap.in/](http://results.uhsap.in/). In the PG Degree, General Medicine recorded the highest number of successful candidates at 343, followed by General Surgery with 313, Obstetrics and Gynaecology with 278, Anaesthesiology with 226, Paediatrics with 200, Orthopaedics with 189, and Radio-diagnosis with 175. Other specialities include Ophthalmology (122), Pathology (110), Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (100), Respiratory Medicine (99), Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck (99), Psychiatry (90), Community Medicine (71), Microbiology (37), Pharmacology (28), Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (25), Radiation Oncology (23), Biochemistry (22), Anatomy (19), Emergency Medicine (17), Physiology (12), Hospital Administration (4), and Family Medicine (1).

In the PG Diploma, five candidates qualified across Psychiatry (2), Clinical Pathology (2), and Community Medicine/Public Health (1). According to a notification issued by Controller of Examinations Dr Ch. Sreekanth, students seeking retotalling of answer scripts can apply online ([https://drntr.uhsap.in/epay/retotal](https://drntr.uhsap.in/epay/retotal)) by paying a fee of Rs 2,000 on or before December 3, 2026.

While retotalling will be carried out by a university-appointed committee without requiring personal verification by students, the university reiterated that there is no provision for revaluation of digital evaluation scripts in accordance with the Supreme Court orders.