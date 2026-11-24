VIJAYAWADA: The newly elected Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) council formally took charge on Monday, with 85 of the 86 ward members taking oath along with Mayor Vangaveeti Radhakrishna at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika.

Chennupati Kantisri of the TDP, elected from 12th ward, was unanimously elected Deputy Mayor later in the day.

NTR District Collector and District Election Officer G Lakshmisha, who presided over the special meeting, administered the oath to the Mayor and ward members. Sailaja Surabhi, the TDP member elected from Ward 32, was the only elected representative who did not attend swearing-in ceremony.

The formation of the new council follows the municipal elections held on November 1, with counting completed on November 3. The NDA, comprising the TDP, JSP and BJP, secured 76 of the 86 divisions. The TDP won 53 seats, JSP 19 and BJP four, while the YSRCP secured eight seats. The CPI(M) and an independent candidate won one seat each. Radhakrishna, a JSP leader and former Vijayawada East MLA, was directly elected Mayor, defeating former Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi of the YSRCP by a margin of 1,30,872 votes.

He polled 2,65,888 votes against her 1,35,016. He had earlier entered the Assembly after winning the 2004 elections.

Following the oath-taking, the Deputy Mayor election was conducted under the AP Municipal Corporations Conduct of Election of Deputy Mayor Rules, 2026.

Kanthisri’s candidature was proposed by 48th ward member Ummadi Venkateswara Rao and seconded by 4th ward member Nandipati Devanand Kumar. With no other candidate in the fray, she was declared unanimously elected by the presiding officer. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), MLCs Varla Ramaiah and MD Ruhullah, officials and elected representatives were present.