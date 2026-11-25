VIJAYAWADA: To bolster urban sanitation and municipal service delivery in smaller towns, Federal Bank has donated two Tata Ace waste collection vehicles worth Rs 27.14 lakh—valued at Rs 13.57 lakh each—to Mummidivaram and Madakasira Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar flagged off the vehicles at the APCRDA Building in Rayapudi, Amaravati, on Tuesday.

He said strengthening grassroots sanitation infrastructure is vital for public health, environmental sustainability, and quality of life.

He noted that the vehicles would improve door-to-door collection and transportation of segregated dry and wet waste, while urging banks, corporates, and private institutions to partner with urban local bodies through CSR to bridge infrastructure gaps.

Mummidivaram generates around 10 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, with current collection at 6 metric tonnes, while Madakasira generates 8 metric tonnes daily, with 6.5 metric tonnes collected door-to-door.

CDMA P Sampath Kumar, SAC Managing Director Sunil Kumar Reddy, and Federal Bank senior officials Kalpana P and Giridaran S attended the event.