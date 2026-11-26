VIJAYAWADA: Forest department officials have intensified efforts to capture ‘Explorer’, the tiger roaming in NTR district, as the operation entered its fifth day on Wednesday. The animal continues to remain in the Kanumuru forest area in Gampalagudem mandal, where officials are monitoring its movements.

Officials suspect that the availability of water and prey, including spotted deer, wild boars and sambar deer, could be keeping the tiger in the area. However, tracking it has become difficult as GPS signals from radio collar have remained unclear for two days.

The tiger, believed to have travelled more than 650 km across several States, was earlier captured in Konaseema district in February and released into Papikonda National Park after being fitted with a GPS-enabled radio collar. Meanwhile, officials have advised residents against entering forest areas.