VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is naturally positioned to emerge as a hub for naval indigenisation, shipbuilding, ship repair, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and underwater capabilities, said Dr Balamuralikrishnan R, Director General, Naval Systems and Materials, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Speaking at the inaugural session of DEFCORE 2026, jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he stressed the need to develop reliable indigenous defence supply chains to ensure strategic autonomy.
Dr Balamuralikrishnan pointed out that defence supply chains required absolute repeatability, reliability and consistency, covering multiple tiers from major platforms to components and raw materials. “A robust ecosystem integrating lead system integrators, MSMEs and startups is essential to ensure that domestic suppliers could meet the stringent quality requirements of the Armed Forces,” he stated.
In his address, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram (Retd.) said the vision was to transform Visakhapatnam into a major maritime defence cluster by leveraging the presence of the Eastern Naval Command, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the city’s industrial base.
“This would contribute to the national objective of establishing India as a leading maritime nation by 2047,” he noted.
The maiden edition of DEFCORE 2026, with a special focus on MSME supply chains, was inaugurated at Gadiraju Palace Convention Centre by Dr Balamuralikrishnan and Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram.
The event brings together the Indian Navy, DRDO laboratories, MSMEs, startups, defence public sector undertakings and global original equipment manufacturers.
B Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Trade Fairs Council and Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd, said CII and SIDM were leveraging their industry networks, MSME outreach and institutional linkages with the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces to create a platform connecting naval requirements with industry solutions.
He said the exhibition was intended to facilitate business partnerships and procurement opportunities.
J Srinivasa Raju, Chairman, SIDM Andhra Pradesh and CMD, Geo Marine Dynamics Pvt Ltd, said the focus of the nation and the industry should now be on deeper indigenisation, research-led innovation and resilient supply chains, with greater participation of MSMEs and startups.