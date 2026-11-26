VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is naturally positioned to emerge as a hub for naval indigenisation, shipbuilding, ship repair, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and underwater capabilities, said Dr Balamuralikrishnan R, Director General, Naval Systems and Materials, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Speaking at the inaugural session of DEFCORE 2026, jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he stressed the need to develop reliable indigenous defence supply chains to ensure strategic autonomy.

Dr Balamuralikrishnan pointed out that defence supply chains required absolute repeatability, reliability and consistency, covering multiple tiers from major platforms to components and raw materials. “A robust ecosystem integrating lead system integrators, MSMEs and startups is essential to ensure that domestic suppliers could meet the stringent quality requirements of the Armed Forces,” he stated.

In his address, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram (Retd.) said the vision was to transform Visakhapatnam into a major maritime defence cluster by leveraging the presence of the Eastern Naval Command, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the city’s industrial base.

“This would contribute to the national objective of establishing India as a leading maritime nation by 2047,” he noted.