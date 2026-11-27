VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has consented to inaugurate “AP Chambers FoodProTech 2027,” a three-day agri and food processing expo organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) at SS Convention in Vijayawada from January 29 to 31, 2027.

An AP Chambers delegation led by Past President Muthavarapu Murali met Naidu on Wednesday and invited him to open the event on January 29, which the Chief Minister accepted, agreeing to attend as chief guest.

According to AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao, the expo will bring together food processing firms, machinery makers, technology providers, entrepreneurs, startups, and investors from across the country to showcase advances in food processing, packaging, storage, logistics, and value addition while fostering business networking and technology tie-ups.

The event will also serve as a platform for unveiling investment proposals and signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the government in the CM’s presence.

Key features include an Innovators’ Hub, a Startup Hub, and a Packaging, Machinery & Solutions (PMS) Wing aimed at supporting emerging technologies and business opportunities, especially for MSMEs.

In addition, the AP Chambers Business Excellence Awards 2026 will be presented on January 29 at 7.00 pm, honouring companies and entrepreneurs across 15 categories for contributions to industrial growth, innovation, exports, and entrepreneurship.