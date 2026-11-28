VIJAYAWADA: Drug trafficking networks are adopting sophisticated methods to evade detection and expand their illegal trade, posing fresh challenges to Andhra Pradesh EAGLE teams.
Investigations into seizures have revealed that drug peddlers are targeting university and college students, besides affluent youngsters from business families in Vijayawada and Guntur, to expand their customer base.
Police suspect suppliers are exploiting students’ social circles and the financial capacity of wealthy youngsters to establish local distribution networks.
Investigators have found that several individuals from Vijayawada are allegedly procuring MDMA from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad suppliers and transporting it to AP and selling it at higher prices. They are suspected of operating as local distributors.
The seizure of 110 grams of MDMA, worth around `11 lakh, from a 21-year-old MBA student at Vijayawada railway station provided investigators with crucial leads.
The woman was allegedly transporting the drug from Bengaluru when EAGLE and Government Railway Police personnel intercepted her in a joint operation.
Further probe reportedly led to arrest of alleged supplier, Bashir, on October 15. Information obtained during interrogation of Naga Sowmya has helped police examine links between local peddlers and suppliers in other cities.
Investigators are tracing financiers, intermediaries and distribution networks as smugglers explore cannabis derivatives. According to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Annual Report 2025, hydroponic cannabis seizures rose from 303 kg in 102 cases in 2024 to 4,862 kg in 687 cases in 2025, including 4,819 kg in 672 airport cases.
The report highlighted the growing use of courier services, darknet platforms and cryptocurrencies by drug trafficking networks to evade enforcement agencies.
“We are focusing on busting the entire supply chain, identifying financiers, tracing the original sources and dismantling distribution networks. The increasing involvement of students and young people as alleged carriers or local distributors has added another dimension to the problem,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, EAGLE teams are increasing vigil at crowded places and upscale restaurants, boosting intelligence to
trace distribution points and links between consumers, peddlers and interstate suppliers, and dismantle wider networks.