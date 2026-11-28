VIJAYAWADA: Drug trafficking networks are adopting sophisticated methods to evade detection and expand their illegal trade, posing fresh challenges to Andhra Pradesh EAGLE teams.

Investigations into seizures have revealed that drug peddlers are targeting university and college students, besides affluent youngsters from business families in Vijayawada and Guntur, to expand their customer base.

Police suspect suppliers are exploiting students’ social circles and the financial capacity of wealthy youngsters to establish local distribution networks.

Investigators have found that several individuals from Vijayawada are allegedly procuring MDMA from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad suppliers and transporting it to AP and selling it at higher prices. They are suspected of operating as local distributors.

The seizure of 110 grams of MDMA, worth around `11 lakh, from a 21-year-old MBA student at Vijayawada railway station provided investigators with crucial leads.

The woman was allegedly transporting the drug from Bengaluru when EAGLE and Government Railway Police personnel intercepted her in a joint operation.