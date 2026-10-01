44 kg unlabeled food products seized during inspections in Palnadu district

VIJAYAWADA: Food Safety Director P Arun Babu led a series of inspections at hotels and restaurants in Narasaraopet town in Palnadu district on Wednesday, checking kitchen hygiene, food quality and mandatory permissions.

Officials booked cases against establishments violating food safety norms and closed unhygienic kitchens.

During the inspections, 44 kg of unlabeled food items were seized and another 20 kg of food was destroyed. Samples of several food products were collected and sent to laboratories for testing.

At RK Restaurant, officials found the kitchen unhygienic and ordered its closure. They seized 44 kg of unlabeled food items and booked a case. Samples of Bengal gram and red gram were sent for laboratory testing.

A case was also registered against Joopalli Spices after officials found food items stored in the refrigerator in violation of norms. The items were destroyed.

A sample of the cooking oil recorded a reading of 33, prompting further action, while three food samples were sent for testing.

At Unique Hotel on Vinukonda Road, officials found that the establishment was operating without the required permission. A case was registered and 20 kg of food stored in refrigerators was seized and destroyed. The unhygienic kitchen was also closed.

AK Biryani Point was served a notice over an unhygienic kitchen and cooking oil recording a reading of 26.5. The kitchen of Shah Biryani Point was closed after officials found poor hygiene, while biryani samples were sent for testing.

Officials also issued a notice to H6 Restaurant on Palnadu bus stand road and registered a case after its cooking oil recorded a reading of 33.5.