Mobilise additional labour across construction sites: ADC chairperson Lakshmi

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathy on Wednesday directed engineering officials to significantly mobilise additional labour across capital construction sites to ensure uninterrupted infrastructure development.

She instructed officials to expedite works between October and May to demonstrate visible on-ground progress.

The CMD reviewed progress along the N-9 and N-11 Trunk Roads, as well as internal road networks within LPS Zones 9, 10, and 12. Inspecting critical utility installations—including drinking water pipelines, storm-water drains, and power line ducts, Lakshmi Parthasarathy expressed dissatisfaction over worker strength falling short of prescribed norms.

She instructed ADC Chief Engineer B Narasimha Murthy to direct contracting agencies to immediately augment manpower across all packages.

She ordered completion of junction development works at the N-11, E-1 junction, and N-9 road stretches.