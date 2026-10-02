Four-day Chenetha Bazaar begins in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A four-day ‘Chenetha Bazaar’ showcasing the state’s handloom and handicraft heritage began at PVP Square Mall in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The bazaar was inaugurated by NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha along with his wife and Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) secretary S Ranjana and vice-chairperson B Sujatha. Organised by CCAP to mark Gandhi Jayanti, it will be held from October 1 to 4, from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm.

The Collector said Handlooms and handicrafts are symbols of our culture and tradition, and such events help pass on traditional arts to future generations. The bazaar features handloom fabrics from Venkatagiri, Ponduru, Pedana and other regions, along with traditional artefacts.

He said both Central and State governments are implementing several programmes for promotion and protection of handloom and handicrafts, and that a National Saras Aajeevika Mela will soon be held in Vijayawada.