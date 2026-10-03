Vijayawada Railway Division observes Swachh Bharat Diwas

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway (SCoR) observed Swachh Bharat Diwas on Friday with a series of activities aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, sanitation, and public participation under ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mohit Sonakiya emphasized that cleanliness is a responsibility requiring active community involvement rather than a single-day drive.

“Through collective efforts, disciplined practices, and active public participation, we can create cleaner railway premises and contribute to a healthier and greener environment,” Sonakiya stated.

The morning proceedings commenced at the Clock Tower, with a Prabhat Pheri awareness rally which went to Railway Sports Stadium, where railway officials, and members of the South Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCoRWWO) paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and took Swachhata Pledge.