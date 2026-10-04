Youth slits throat of lover, ends life by jumping from building in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A 22-year-old youth allegedly killed his lover by slitting her throat and later died by suicide by jumping from a nearby building on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Mahalakshmi and M Chinnarao.

It happened at New Rajarajeswaripet under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits and the police sent the body to GGH for postmortem.

According to police, Mahalakshmi and Chinnarao had been in a relationship for some time. When Chinnarao reportedly developed suspicions about Mahalakshmi’s conduct, it led to disputes between the duo and also in their respective families.

Following quarrels, Mahalakshmi is said to have distanced herself from Chinnarao. Angered by her decision to end their relationship, Chinnarao allegedly tried to meet her at her workplace and pestered her demanding to marry him.

When the girl expressed her unwillingness to marry him, Chinnarao, barged into girl’s house and attacked her with a knife when she was alone.

Mahalakshmi sustained serious injuries, with the accused allegedly stabbing her at three places, including neck. She was found lying in a pool of blood and was shifted to a hospital.