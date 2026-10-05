Monkey menace worries residents in Vijayawada's Urmila Nagar

VIJAYAWADA: Residents living near the Urmila Nagar bus stop on Urmila Nagar Main Road are worried over a growing monkey menace, with a vacant, overgrown plot opposite a government school allegedly turning into a shelter for the animals.

Residents said the land, which has remained vacant for many years and has dense vegetation, has become a breeding ground for monkeys, along with pigs, rats and other animals. With the details of the landowner yet to be identified and the vegetation left uncleared, residents said the number of monkeys has increased rapidly.

The plot is located close to several residential colonies, while the government school is directly opposite the land, raising concerns among residents about the safety of schoolchildren.

They also said monkeys frequently move towards nearby houses and attack or chase residents.