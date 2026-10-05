Monkey menace worries residents in Vijayawada's Urmila Nagar

VIJAYAWADA: Residents living near the Urmila Nagar bus stop on Urmila Nagar Main Road are worried over a growing monkey menace, with a vacant, overgrown plot opposite a government school allegedly turning into a shelter for the animals.
Residents said the land, which has remained vacant for many years and has dense vegetation, has become a breeding ground for monkeys, along with pigs, rats and other animals. With the details of the landowner yet to be identified and the vegetation left uncleared, residents said the number of monkeys has increased rapidly.
The plot is located close to several residential colonies, while the government school is directly opposite the land, raising concerns among residents about the safety of schoolchildren.
They also said monkeys frequently move towards nearby houses and attack or chase residents.
“We live in fear all day because of the monkeys. We request VMC officials to clear the trees as soon as possible.” Said Prabhu, a resident of the area.
“My wife was attacked twice while she was doing her regular chores in the apartment. When we tried to drive the monkeys away, they became more aggressive,”said Mallesh, a watchman of an apartment in the area.
Residents said the presence of the animals has also become a concern for people using the main road, particularly those travelling on two-wheelers, and sought immediate intervention to prevent further incidents.
A VMC sanitary official said the civic body was trying to identify the owner of the vacant land. “Once the owner is identified, a notice will be served to clear the trees,” the official said.
The official added that the VMC would also attempt to catch the monkeys with the help of cages and move them to the Kondapalli Reserved Forest.
Residents have urged the civic body to act quickly, citing the government school opposite the plot and the three housing colonies surrounding the vacant land.