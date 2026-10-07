267 Village Health Clinics inaugurated across Andhra by Minister Satya

VIJAYAWADA: In a major effort to improve healthcare in rural and tribal areas, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated 267 newly built Village Health Clinics (Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) across 24 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The main event was held at Janardhanapuram village in Krishna district’s Gudivada division, where he launched a new clinic. Almost, 266 other facilities across 87 Assembly constituencies built at a total cost of around Rs 105 crore were launched virtually.

The minister said the government’s primary goal is to take medical services directly to villages, saving rural families from travelling long distances to towns and cities just for basic tests and treatment.

He announced that the government aims to complete over 4,400 remaining clinics within the next six months, with a total outlay of Rs 1,128.02 crore, and that Panchayat Raj department will handle execution.

Of these, around 2,700 buildings are expected to be ready by the end of this year, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be invited to inaugurate them.