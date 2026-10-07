Suspects in direct contact with PIOs: Andhra Intelligence Cell Probe

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Counter Intelligence Cell is investigating an alleged espionage conspiracy involving persons in India suspected of maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and collecting and sharing sensitive or classified information concerning defence establishments, strategic locations and naval assets.
The investigation concerns suspected transmission of information relating to defence establishments in Vizag and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels.
The material under probe indicates an alleged method involving false social-media identities, honeytrap attempts, monetary inducements, misuse of Indian mobile numbers and WhatsApp activation OTPs, and payments facilitated through cryptocurrency channels and intermediaries.
Acting on credible information, the Counter Intelligence Cell registered Crime No. 01/2026 at the Counter Intelligence Police Station, Vijayawada, on September 2, 2026. The case was registered under several Sections of the BNS 2023; Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
The alleged conspiracy is being investigated for its implications for India’s national security, sovereignty and integrity.
As part of the continuing investigation, the AP Counter Intelligence Cell conducted a coordinated operation designated “Operation Firewall-2026” on October 1, 2026, to examine an alleged espionage module comprising 18 suspects, including 13 Naval personnel.
Twelve teams were deployed across AP, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.
Working with State Anti-Terrorism Squads, Naval officials and local police, the teams examined the suspected involvement of the accused and seized electronic devices following due procedure. Two were arrested, while probe continues.
According to investigators, female Pakistan Intelligence Operatives allegedly contacted defence personnel through fake Facebook and Instagram profiles before shifting conversations to WhatsApp.
They allegedly used false identities, misleading promises, sexually explicit content and monetary inducements to obtain sensitive information about naval ships and submarines, their movements, photographs and videos, and details of Commanding Officers.
The investigation found attempts to persuade personnel to show sensitive areas of naval setups, ships and submarines during video calls. One operative, identified as ‘Joshita Pall,’ allegedly posed as an employee of a Mumbai ship-building company and sought naval information, offering monetary inducements in return.
Another PIO, using the identity ‘Anvi Mehta,’ purported to be a psychologist based in Delhi. She allegedly attempted to honeytrap Naval personnel via voice and video calls, sought photographs of naval ships and sensitive setups, and attempted to induce personnel to display restricted or sensitive areas during video conversations.
Investigators allege a support network used Indian SIM cards and WhatsApp activation OTPs, with funds from Pakistan routed through cryptocurrency channels to persons allegedly involved.
Indian personnel were allegedly offered monetary incentives through cryptocurrency or intermediaries to provide OTPs used to activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan. These accounts were allegedly used to contact further targets, attempt honeytrapping and obtain sensitive information.
Two arrested for sharing Naval info with Pak operative; remanded till October 14
Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for Naval officers, was arrested in Vizag for allegedly sharing sensitive or classified information relating to Naval and defence establishments with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative and receiving money in return, police said. He was remanded to judicial custody until October 14 and lodged in District Jail, Vizag. Pradeep Mukharjee, a Naval employee at the Vizag Naval Base, was arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for allegedly sharing an OTP to activate a WhatsApp account for a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO), communicating with PIOs and sharing sensitive information about Naval and defence establishments, police said. After obtaining a transit warrant from a local court in Coimbatore, investigators produced him before the jurisdictional court in Vijayawada. He was remanded until October 14 and lodged in District Jail, Vijayawada