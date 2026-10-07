Suspects in direct contact with PIOs: Andhra Intelligence Cell Probe

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Counter Intelligence Cell is investigating an alleged espionage conspiracy involving persons in India suspected of maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and collecting and sharing sensitive or classified information concerning defence establishments, strategic locations and naval assets.

The investigation concerns suspected transmission of information relating to defence establishments in Vizag and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels.

The material under probe indicates an alleged method involving false social-media identities, honeytrap attempts, monetary inducements, misuse of Indian mobile numbers and WhatsApp activation OTPs, and payments facilitated through cryptocurrency channels and intermediaries.

Acting on credible information, the Counter Intelligence Cell registered Crime No. 01/2026 at the Counter Intelligence Police Station, Vijayawada, on September 2, 2026. The case was registered under several Sections of the BNS 2023; Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The alleged conspiracy is being investigated for its implications for India’s national security, sovereignty and integrity.

As part of the continuing investigation, the AP Counter Intelligence Cell conducted a coordinated operation designated “Operation Firewall-2026” on October 1, 2026, to examine an alleged espionage module comprising 18 suspects, including 13 Naval personnel.

Twelve teams were deployed across AP, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.