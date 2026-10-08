ECI orders BLOs to reverify 46.6 lakh deleted names, facilitate enrolment of eligible voters

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav has informed that, as part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) commitment to ensure that no eligible voter is left out, the Commission has decided to take up a special drive to reverify ASDD electors and ineligible electors during the notice phase, and register new and left-out electors.

In a release issued on Wednesday, he said the objective of the drive aligns with the ECI’s commitment to “include the name of every eligible voter in the electoral roll and ensure the exclusion of ineligible names”.

During the drive, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits from Thursday onwards, carrying lists of deleted names, 46,62,583 in total, for their respective polling stations and reverify the status of those electors.

If officials find that any elector was deleted inadvertently, they will facilitate the person in filling Form-6, following which the name will be included in the electoral roll under continuous updation after due verification.

The final electoral rolls under SIR 2026 will be published on October 16 in AP. However, four qualifying dates, January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, are available for enrolment. The Annual Summary Revision is conducted with reference to January 1 of the succeeding year as the qualifying date.

Any elector whose name is left out and does not appear in the final roll published on October 16, as well as any person who becomes eligible on subsequent qualifying dates, can submit Form-6 for enrolment during continuous updation.