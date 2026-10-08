Vijayawada Durga temple to deliver Dasara prasadam to devotees’ doorsteps across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees unable to visit the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri during the Dasara festivities will be able to receive the temple’s prasadam at their doorsteps, with the temple authorities tying up with the Department of Posts for the service.

The initiative, proposed as ‘Prasadam at Your Door Steps’, will be available only to the devotees residing across State.

The prasadam kit is proposed to be sold for Rs 115, inclusive of applicable taxes and postal charges, according to the arrangements being worked out by the temple and postal authorities.

Speaking to TNIE, temple executive officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said the kit will contain a Sri Kanaka Durga locket, 50 grams of Akshinthalu, 50 grams of Panchakajjaya prasadam, two sets of Shakti Kankanams, five grams of Goddess Durga puja Kumkum and a booklet titled ‘Kanaka Durga Prabha’.

The temple authorities had estimated the cost of the contents at `65.25 per kit and additional charges will be postal charges. “As part of the arrangement, the postal department has been asked to complete packing of the kits by October 9.

The administration will provide space for packing on the sixth floor of the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam. The postal department will have to make its own arrangements for boxes, packing material and manpower,” he explained.