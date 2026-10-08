Vijayawada gears up for festive trifecta as Dasara, Saras Mela and Vijayawada Utsav coincide

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is set to witness a festive trifecta with three major events - the iconic Dasara Sarannavaratri Utsavams, Saras Ajivika Mela and Vijayawada Utsav-2.0 - being organized simultaneously, and the district administration is making elaborate arrangements to handle the massive footfall.

MP Kesineni Sivanath and NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Wednesday chaired a coordination meeting with officials of all line departments in the Collectorate to review the preparations.

They said officials must work with strong inter-departmental coordination and become key stakeholders in making the festivals a grand success. They noted that dignitaries from various states are expected to attend this year, but equal priority must be given to ensuring comfort and safety of common devotees and visitors.

The Collector directed officials to complete all pending works on a war-footing and to execute responsibilities assigned to each department as per advance planning. He stressed that Dasara festivities should be conducted peacefully and successfully, providing devotees with a satisfying darshan experience.

He added that the city tour should become memorable through the special festivals. About 650 stalls with products of Self-Help Group women from across the country will be set up at Saras Mela, while Vijayawada Utsav will showcase innovative programmes.