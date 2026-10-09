Durga temple in Vijayawada gears up for Navaratri

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) has completed elaborate arrangements for the annual Dasara festivities at the Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri beginning from October 11, with hassle-free darshan for ordinary devotees as the priority.
Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik said that the temple authorities had made the arrangements in coordination with various government departments, giving the highest priority to the convenience of common devotees.
The temple has cancelled the Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets and will provide free darshan to devotees waiting in queues. A Rs 1,000 quick darshan facility will be available for those unable to wait for long. Devotees who book tickets through the official portal or Manamitra WhatsApp service will be transported from the TTD premises at Kummaripalem to Om Turning and allowed through a separate queue.
“To provide hasslefree darshanam for common people those who are preferring Free darshanam, protocol and VIP darshan will be restricted to 6 am to 8 am. Another slot may be provided between 8 pm and 10 pm after the evening rituals, depending on the crowd,” he said.
On October 11, temple authorities will perform special Snapanabhishekam and decoration rituals early in the morning, followed by free darshan from 8 am. They have established a 1,650-metre queue system through Vinayaka Temple, Canal Road and Tollgate, which can accommodate 8,500 devotees. They have planned an alternative route through Kanakadurga Nagar and the Mahamandapam ramp in case of rain or emergencies, increasing holding capacity to 9,000.
Three holding centres with 70 compartments can accommodate 18,000 devotees arriving by trains and buses. The temple has arranged drinking water, buttermilk, biscuits and refreshments for devotees waiting in queues. Eight temple buses, along with minibuses, will operate continuously, while the temple will provide free transport for persons with disabilities.
The temple will conduct special pujas, including Khadgamalaarchana, Kumkumarchana, Sri Chakra Navavaranaarchana and Chandi Homam, daily.
The new annadanam facility can accommodate 1,500 people at a time and serve food to around 15,000 devotees daily. The temple has arranged 18 laddu counters and three additional laddu ATMs.
More than 5,000 personnel from the temple, police, government departments and sanitation agencies will work round-the-clock in three shifts. Naik urged devotees to follow instructions and use designated routes to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.