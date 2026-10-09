Durga temple in Vijayawada gears up for Navaratri

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) has completed elaborate arrangements for the annual Dasara festivities at the Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri beginning from October 11, with hassle-free darshan for ordinary devotees as the priority.

Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik said that the temple authorities had made the arrangements in coordination with various government departments, giving the highest priority to the convenience of common devotees.

The temple has cancelled the Rs 100, Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets and will provide free darshan to devotees waiting in queues. A Rs 1,000 quick darshan facility will be available for those unable to wait for long. Devotees who book tickets through the official portal or Manamitra WhatsApp service will be transported from the TTD premises at Kummaripalem to Om Turning and allowed through a separate queue.

“To provide hasslefree darshanam for common people those who are preferring Free darshanam, protocol and VIP darshan will be restricted to 6 am to 8 am. Another slot may be provided between 8 pm and 10 pm after the evening rituals, depending on the crowd,” he said.