12K breast cancer surgeries at HCG in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), Vijayawada today announced a landmark achievement of successfully completing over 12,000 breast cancer surgical procedures, the highest volume by any single medical institution in the region, solidifying its position as a premier centre for specialised cancer care in coastal AP.

The milestone is anchored by the clinical leadership of Dr M Gopi Chand, Regional Director and Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist, who has personally spearheaded the majority of these life-saving procedures.

Over these 12,000 procedures, HCG Vijayawada has prioritized modern, organ-preserving techniques, ensuring optimal oncological outcomes alongside enhanced post-operative quality of life. Dr Rupali Basu, Senior Vice President & Regional Business Head (East & AP), HCG said achieving 12,000 surgeries is a defining moment for healthcare delivery in Andhra Pradesh and underscores HCG’s mission to build regional centres of excellence offering world-class oncology care without patients traveling to metro cities.

Dr M Gopi Chand said reaching 12,000 surgeries represents thousands of lives restored and proves breast cancer when detected early and treated with precision is highly treatable.

Dr M Praveen Royal, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, said focus goes beyond surgical success to restoring confidence and ensuring optimal long-term survival.