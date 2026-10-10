Literature preserves cultural memory: Actor Brahmanandam

VIJAYAWADA: “Literature is the language of human emotions, a way of expressing feelings beautifully,” said Padmashri Brahmanandam, Indian comedian and actor, at the valedictory session of the Amaravati Literature Festival (ALF) 2026 at SRM University-AP, Amaravati.

Brahmanandam referred to celebrated poets and writers, including Vemana, Srirangam Srinivasa Rao (Sri Sri) and Dhurjati, highlighting the enduring relevance of their works.

He emphasised the importance of making literature accessible and understandable to everyone, allowing its ideas and insights to reach people across backgrounds and generations.

He also drew attention to the significance of spirituality in literature, highlighting how philosophical and devotional traditions encourage introspection and a deeper understanding of human existence.

Brahmanandam highlighted literature’s role in nurturing imagination, emotional awareness and independent thought. Reflecting on the relationship between literature and technology, he noted that while computers advance human capabilities, literature adds a human dimension to knowledge by fostering empathy, exploring relationships and deepening our understanding of diverse experiences.

Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM AP, said, “The Amaravati Literature Festival is an important initiative in bringing the world of literature closer to young minds and encouraging them to engage with diverse ideas, cultures and perspectives. The participation of Padma Shri Brahmanandam made this edition particularly memorable, highlighting how literature and storytelling transcend generations.”