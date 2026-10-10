NTR district Police roll out plan to manage pilgrim rush

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police have identified 40 parking places at strategic locations across Vijayawada to manage traffic and prevent vehicular congestion during the annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri starting from October 11 to 20.

The parking facilities have been arranged across four sectors, covering the four corners of the city, to accommodate vehicles carrying pilgrims from different parts of the State and neighbouring regions.

The arrangements are aimed at preventing vehicles from entering the city unnecessarily and ensuring the smooth movement of local traffic.

NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu said pilgrims could use QR codes and the Advanced Strategic Traffic Management (ASTraM) system to navigate to designated parking locations. The technology-based arrangements would help visitors identify suitable parking areas and reach them without adding to congestion on major roads.

The police will monitor vehicular movement using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to regulate traffic and identify vehicles entering restricted or congested stretches.

Personnel will also be deployed at key junctions and diversion points to guide pilgrims and enforce traffic restrictions. As part of the traffic management plan, heavy vehicles travelling from Chennai towards Machilipatnam will be diverted through the Vedurupavuluru toll plaza, Kankipadu and Vuyyuru.

Vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Hyderabad will be routed through the newly opened West Bypass to reduce pressure on roads within Vijayawada.

The police have appealed to pilgrims and motorists to follow traffic advisories, use designated parking facilities and cooperate with personnel on duty to ensure safe and hassle-free movement during the festivities.