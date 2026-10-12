Dasara festivities begin on grand note in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The 10-day annual Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) atop Indrakeeladri kickstarted on a grand note on Sunday, with more than one lakh devotees from various places across the country visiting the temple and having darshan of the presiding deity Sri Kanaka Durga Devi, who was adorned as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on the first day of the spiritual activity.

The festivities began with the priests performing rituals such as Suprabhata Seva, Snapanabhishekam, Balabhoga nivedana, Vinayaka Pooja and nitya archana.

The devotees were allowed to have darshanam of the deity around 9 am in the morning after completing the rituals.

Temple executive officer (EO) VK Seena Naik and city police commissioner SV Rajashekhara Babu opened the doors of the temple and had darshan of the deity.

The CP offered silk clothes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga as part of tradition. According to temple officials, as many as 1.02 lakh devotees thronged the temple from morning 9 am to 8 pm, and it is expected that another 10,000 devotees will visit the temple at the end of the day.

Also, the temple has received around Rs 29 lakh in income through the sale of `1000 VIP darshanam tickets, laddu prasadams, special poojas and other services.

Devotees from across the state reached the temple premises around 5 am and waited in the queues after taking a holy dip in river Krishna. . With all schools and colleges in the state announcing holidays, devotees from various places turned up in large numbers early in the morning. Tonsuring halls and Krishnaveni ghat were seen overcrowded.