Minister Durgesh showcases AP tourism potential at Spain Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has concluded his three‑day official visit to Spain, aimed at elevating Andhra Pradesh’s global tourism profile, attracting investments and integrating modern technology.

Representing the State at the Tourism Innovation Summit 2026 in Seville, Durgesh delivered an address that drew global attention. A highlight was the launch of NiVU AI (Neural Intelligence Vernacular Unified Model), developed with Explurger, to provide real‑time multilingual information at more than 100 spiritual and tourist sites in Andhra Pradesh.

Durgesh held bilateral meetings with Spanish investors and international tourism conglomerates, pitching projects in wellness centres, eco‑tourism, temple tourism and premium resorts along the State’s coastline. He emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s untapped potential and extended an invitation to global travellers: ‘If you think you have already seen India, come visit Andhra Pradesh—we promise to surprise you’.

Beyond the summit, he engaged with tourism experts on smart destinations, global travel trends and sustainable frameworks. He highlighted the need to integrate advanced technology into tourism infrastructure and strengthen sustainable practices to attract international visitors.

On his return to Vijayawada, Durgesh expressed gratitude for Spain’s hospitality and reaffirmed that the State government would swiftly implement key learnings and finalise investment partnerships. He said Andhra Pradesh is determined to transform itself into a world‑class tourism hub, showcasing its cultural heritage and facilities to global audiences.