Navaratri fete: VMC steps up water supply, sanitation atop Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: With Dasara festivities underway at Indrakeeladri, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials inspected Canal Road, Tollgate and Head Water Works areas and reviewed arrangements to ensure devotees face no inconvenience.

At the request of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple management, VMC is implementing war-footing measures to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.

Special stock points have been established along queue lines, with water distributed proactively without waiting for devotees to ask. Officials are monitoring reserves continuously and refilling before depletion to avoid disruption.

Sanitation management has also been prioritised, with prompt clearance of waste along devotee movement roads, queue lines and around stock points.

Temporary toilets set up by VMC are being cleaned regularly.

Free luggage and footwear safekeeping centres have been established under continuous supervision to ensure smooth service for devotees.