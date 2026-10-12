Vijayawada Utsav off to a colourful start

VIJAYAWADA: The beats of folk drums, cheers of an excited crowd, and the spectacle of larger-than-life performances set the tone for the second edition of Vijayawada Utsav, as Punnami Ghat turned into a hub of celebration on Sunday evening, drawing thousands of people.
From little children watching in awe to elderly visitors soaking in the festive atmosphere, the opening evening brought together people across generations. The air was filled with excitement as the stage moved between traditional art forms, dramatic acts and performances that had the audience cheering along.
One of the evening’s most loved performances was by Miracle on Wheels from Bengaluru. Their powerful portrayal of Goddess Durga slaying Mahishasura left the audience stunned, drawing admiration for the act.
The performers were felicitated by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.
Traditional art forms brought their own energy to the celebrations. Dappulu and Tappetagullu filled the venue with the rhythms of folk culture, while Garagalu emerged as another crowd favourite. The performances brought a distinctly local flavour to the festival, with the vibrant costumes, rhythmic movements and beats adding to the festive mood.
The excitement reached another high during the Baahubali act. As the character declared ‘Jai Mahishmati’, loud cheers rose from the audience, turning the moment into one of the evening’s most memorable highlights. The response reflected the crowd’s enthusiasm for the dramatic performance, with the energy extending well beyond the stage.
The evening began with performances by local artists, including Bharatanatyam by Vedala Janaki, Kuchipudi by Akshaya Kandula and a singing performance by Rajiv Brothers, giving local talent an important place in the opening celebrations.
With thousands gathered at Punnami Ghat, Vijayawada Utsav offered more than a series of stage performances. It became an evening for families to come together, for children to experience the spectacle and for the city to celebrate its cultural identity. The blend of folk traditions and grand theatrical acts kept the atmosphere lively, with the audience responding to each performance in its own way. Under the theme ‘One City. One Celebration.’
The opening evening set a vibrant tone for the 10-day festival, bringing Vijayawada together in a celebration of culture. As the celebrations continue over the coming days, the festival promises more opportunities for residents and visitors to come together and experience the city’s vibrant cultural spirit during its most celebrated festival.