Vijayawada Utsav off to a colourful start

VIJAYAWADA: The beats of folk drums, cheers of an excited crowd, and the spectacle of larger-than-life performances set the tone for the second edition of Vijayawada Utsav, as Punnami Ghat turned into a hub of celebration on Sunday evening, drawing thousands of people.

From little children watching in awe to elderly visitors soaking in the festive atmosphere, the opening evening brought together people across generations. The air was filled with excitement as the stage moved between traditional art forms, dramatic acts and performances that had the audience cheering along.

One of the evening’s most loved performances was by Miracle on Wheels from Bengaluru. Their powerful portrayal of Goddess Durga slaying Mahishasura left the audience stunned, drawing admiration for the act.

The performers were felicitated by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Traditional art forms brought their own energy to the celebrations. Dappulu and Tappetagullu filled the venue with the rhythms of folk culture, while Garagalu emerged as another crowd favourite. The performances brought a distinctly local flavour to the festival, with the vibrant costumes, rhythmic movements and beats adding to the festive mood.