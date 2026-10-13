Medical camps set up atop Andhra's Indrakeeladri temple

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Medical and Health Department is operating medical camps on Indrakeeladri for devotees arriving for Dasara Utsavams to ensure health protection and immediate medical assistance.

Doctors at the camps will provide primary treatment for common ailments and emergency aid when devotees develop sudden health issues during darshan.

Medical staff are conducting blood pressure tests using digital BP monitors. Based on preliminary assessment of health conditions through tests, necessary medical advice is provided.

If variation in BP is detected, further action is suggested as per doctor’s advice.

Essential medical equipment, primary treatment material and medicines are kept available in the camps. Doctors are examining devotees suffering from fever, headache, fatigue and other common health problems and providing appropriate treatment. In view of the large number of devotees arriving for Navaratri Utsavams, medical services are being made readily available to prevent fatigue, weakness and other health issues. Medical staff are kept ready to provide quick medical help in emergency situations.

Doctors advised devotees not to neglect symptoms of illness and to approach the medical camp, get basic tests like BP done when needed and follow medical advice to take proper care of health.