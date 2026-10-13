Music, dance performances enliven second day of Vijayawada Utsav

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of Vijayawada Utsav Season 2 featured music, dance and cultural performances at Punnami Ghat on Monday, with artists presenting a mix of classical, folk and devotional programmes.

Young girls presented Pushpanjali in Kuchipudi, while the folk number Rela Re Rela brought energetic rhythms to the stage. The performances drew audience attention, with several people recording the acts on their phones.

The instrumental jugalbandi stood out for its musicality, particularly the violin and sitar performance, which added a beautiful dimension to the evening. The coordination between the instruments held the audience’s attention, making it one of the memorable moments of the programme.

Devotional performances also featured in the programme. Ganesh Vandana stood out for its music and coordinated dance movements, blending devotion with cultural expression.

Ganesh Vandana was another highlight, with the choice of song and the dancers’ coordinated steps injecting fresh energy into the atmosphere. The performance brought together music, movement and devotion, drawing attention to the cultural traditions that form an important part of the festival.

Throughout the evening, the stage offered a platform for artists to showcase their talent, while the audience responded by watching, recording and sharing the performances.